Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax County promotes vaccine equity with help of local barbershops

By and FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

Fairfax County promotes vaccine equity with help of local barbershops

Fairfax County is trying to encourage people to get vaccinated with the help of local barbershops. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard has the latest.

FAIRFAX, Va. - Fairfax County is working to promote vaccine equity in northern Virginia with the help of local barbershops and salons.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The County said they hope to engage the local community about the COVID-19 vaccine by providing information and answering questions from residents in a series of programs called 'Real Talk for the Culture: Cutz N Convoz.'

Fairfax County residents can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, where to get tested and how to schedule an appointment here.