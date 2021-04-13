Fairfax County promotes vaccine equity with help of local barbershops

Fairfax County is working to promote vaccine equity in northern Virginia with the help of local barbershops and salons.

The County said they hope to engage the local community about the COVID-19 vaccine by providing information and answering questions from residents in a series of programs called 'Real Talk for the Culture: Cutz N Convoz.'

Fairfax County residents can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, where to get tested and how to schedule an appointment here.