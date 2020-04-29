Fairfax County police uplifts community with powerful display

With one powerful word, Fairfax County police is reminding people to have hope during these difficult times.

Officers from the special unit and district stations teamed up to arrange their cars to spell the word ‘hope.’

The uplifting display was shared to the station's Facebook page.

"Difficult times are behind us and ahead of us, and the best way forward is with a hopeful heart.”