Fairfax County police seek help reuniting 2 missing dogs with family

Fairfax City police are asking for the public’s help in reuniting two missing dogs found over the weekend with their owners.

Officers located the two small dogs together on Sunday.

Fairfax City police seek help reuniting 2 missing dogs with family (Fairfax City Police)

The dogs are now being cared for at the Michael Frey Campus of Fairfax County Animal Services on West Ox Road.

You can contact police at 703-385-7924.