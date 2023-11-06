Fairfax County police searching for suspects after drug deal ends in shooting; 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured after a fight broke out during a drug deal in Manassas.

Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to the 7200 block of Sudley Road to investigate a shooting.

Detectives learned that the victim, a 26-year-old man, and two acquaintances arranged a drug deal with two other men in the above area. After meeting up, an argument began and escalated until one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the 26-year-old.

The suspect who fired the shots got into a light-colored Dodge Durango driven by a third unknown individual and fled the area. The other suspect and two acquaintances fled the area on foot.

Officers provided first aid to the victim who was treated at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the other suspect but he was not located.

The suspects were described as males, one of whom was wearing a red sweatshirt and dark-colored pants and the other was wearing a black sweatshirt and white pants.

Anyone with information should contact Fairfax County police.