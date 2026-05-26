Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal hit‑and‑run after a pedestrian was struck at Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in Seven Corners.

The adult male victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver fled in a silver sedan.

Fairfax County police search for vehicle after deadly hit‑and‑run

Detectives responded to the scene, and the intersection was closed as officers investigated.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes during the Tuesday morning rush.