Fairfax County police respond to death investigation after trench collapses at construction site

Fairfax County Police Department responded to a death investigation at a construction site in the 800 block of Emerald Dr. in Fort Hunt after a trench collapsed, trapping two workers.

Units were first dispatched to the scene, located in a residential neighborhood, around 1 p.m. Friday.

One man died on the scene and another man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The identities of the workers and the cause of the trench collapse have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.