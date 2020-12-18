Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax County police respond to death investigation after trench collapses at construction site

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police Department responded to a death investigation at a construction site in the 800 block of Emerald Dr. in Fort Hunt after a trench collapsed, trapping two workers.

Units were first dispatched to the scene, located in a residential neighborhood, around 1 p.m. Friday. 

One man died on the scene and another man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

The identities of the workers and the cause of the trench collapse have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.