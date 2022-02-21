Fairfax County police recruit, wife dead in possible double suicides, police say

The police chief in Fairfax County has launched an internal investigation into the death of a police recruit and his wife over the weekend.

The investigation not only centers around how the couple died, but also, how responding officers handled the situation.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports that police are investigating the incident as a double suicide.

Fairfax County Police were called to a home on the 4200 block of Sonia Court in Alexandria for a person shot late Saturday night around 8 p.m.

When they arrived they found the wife of a pre-hire Fairfax County police recruit suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

According to reports, she was an active member of the U.S. Army and police say they are investigating her death as a possible suicide.

Police also reportedly discovered multiple weapons in the home, and shortly after they left the home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the police recruit called 911 and asked for officers to return, Umeh reports.

When officers returned, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the recruit’s death is also being investigated as a possible suicide.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis has ordered an internal affairs investigation into how the incident was handled by officers and whether the guns in the home should have been seized under a Virginia red-flag law that allows firearms to be confiscated from those who may be a danger to themselves or others.

Police said they are also examining why there was a delay in making the incident public, Umeh reports.

The recruit was scheduled to attend the Fairfax County police academy in the coming weeks.