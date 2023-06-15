Fairfax County police investigating string of pharmacy robberies

Police in Fairfax County are turning to the public amid a rash of crimes taking place at just a handful of addresses in the area.

According to new numbers, 20% of the crimes taking place in Fairfax County are happening at the same 20 addresses. Now, detectives are asking for help in solving a string of recent burglaries targeting pharmacies.

Investigators say the pharmacy burglaries began in early March and the most recent incident came Saturday, June 10 at Hann’s Pharmacy.

FOX 5 spoke to an employee at Hann’s who didn’t want to go on camera, still shaken from the scary experience. The employee says everyone is okay but the increase in crime has many on high alert.

Fairfax County police released these pictures of the suspects they say are involved in this string of robberies. In each incident, including the one at Hann’s, police say two to three suspects forced their way in by smashing windows or prying open doors. Investigators say the suspects are stealing controlled substances.

Three other incidents have taken place with a similar M.O.

March 29: burglary in the 7700 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale.

March 2: burglary on the 2900 block of Sleepy Hollow Road in Falls Church.

March 1: burglary on the 6300 block of Castle Place in Falls Church.

This all comes as Fairfax County police are ramping up their strategy ahead of summer to address current crime trends and tackle retail thefts.

"Our goal is kind of a three-prong approach. Number one: Our presence, prevention — so, park a police car outside, have an increase in patrols at some of these locations, engage the team and the management there and develop a cooperative relationship," said Chief Bob Blakley, Deputy of Operations with the Fairfax County Police Department.

Blakley says the second strategy includes engagement with businesses by offering advice on best exits, merchandise placement, camera locations and making sure employees gather as much information as possible on suspects.

The third strategy is proactive enforcement.

The suspects involved in these robberies are dressed in dark-colored clothing with masks and hoods but police say if you recognize them or have information related to the crimes, call them at 703-691-2131 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

