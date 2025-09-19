Fairfax County police investigating homicide after man found dead during vehicle tampering call

The Brief Man found dead during early morning police response. Officers were investigating a vehicle tampering call. Buckman Road remains closed as homicide probe continues.



Fairfax County police are investigating a homicide discovered while officers were responding to a report of vehicle tampering early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. in the 3400 block of Buckman Road in the Alexandria area. Officers arrived to find an adult male dead at the scene.

Buckman Road is currently closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

Police have not released additional details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the death.