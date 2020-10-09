Fairfax County police investigating bones found off I-495

Fairfax County police are investigating after human bones were found near I-495.

They are currently conducting an extended search near the Springfield/Van Dorn exit.

Investigators have not determined whether any criminal activity was involved, or if the person just passed away.

