Fairfax County police investigating bones found off I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after human bones were found near I-495.
They are currently conducting an extended search near the Springfield/Van Dorn exit.
Investigators have not determined whether any criminal activity was involved, or if the person just passed away.
