Fairfax County police investigate 2 overnight shootings

Authorities in Fairfax County are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men hospitalized.

The first was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the area of South Kings Highway and Furman Lane in the Groveton area. Police say a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second shooting was reported just before 1:45 a.m. near Isaac Newton Square and Wiehle Avenue in the Reston area. Police say they found the victim in the parking lot and transported him to a nearby hospital. He also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings remain under investigation.