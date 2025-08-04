Fairfax County Police identify child in 1972 cold case

The Brief A 5-year-old child's identity confirmed in a 1972 cold case. DNA technology helped police solve the decades-old mystery. More details will be shared at Monday’s press conference.



Police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old child whose body was discovered in Massey Creek under the Old Colchester Road Bridge in Lorton more than 50 years ago.

Chief Kevin Davis credited advanced DNA technology for finally solving the decades-old mystery. The victim had remained unidentified since being found in 1972.

Investigators plan to share more details during a press conference at police headquarters on Monday.