Fairfax County Police identify child in 1972 cold case
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old child whose body was discovered in Massey Creek under the Old Colchester Road Bridge in Lorton more than 50 years ago.
Chief Kevin Davis credited advanced DNA technology for finally solving the decades-old mystery. The victim had remained unidentified since being found in 1972.
Investigators plan to share more details during a press conference at police headquarters on Monday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Fairfax County Police Department.