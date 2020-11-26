Fairfax County police ID man struck and killed crossing Springfield roadway; driver still missing
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Fairfax County police have identified a man who was struck and killed while crossing a roadway in Springfield Thursday evening.
The driver fled the scene and has not been located, police say.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Investigators say 63-year-old Daniel McKay was crossing Backlick Road near Edsall Road when he was struck.
READ MORE: Fairfax hospice caregiver charged with sexually assaulting patient
According to police, McKay was not using a crosswalk.
They responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m., and rescue personnel confirmed that McKay had died.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Man in critical condition after Falls Church shooting
If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (703) 280-0543.