The Brief Chief calls fire arson after blaze destroyed the Urban Search and Rescue training facility. Heavy‑duty equipment destroyed, impacting disaster‑response readiness. Police seek suspects seen on surveillance video near the facility.



Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis on Tuesday called the fire that destroyed the county’s Urban Search and Rescue training facility in Lorton an act of arson, saying the suspects must be identified and charged as the investigation moves forward.

The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. Saturday at the training site on the 9900 block of Furnace Road. Crews arrived to find a large storage building filled with commercial equipment fully engulfed in flames. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

RELATED: Fairfax County investigating after fire destroys Search and Rescue training facility

Fairfax County police chief calls search and rescue facility fire arson as suspect search continues (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue / @ffxfirerescue)

Davis said the blaze destroyed heavy‑duty equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, impacting how the department prepares to deploy for disaster response. The facility is used by multiple departments for training and supports the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force 1, which is currently deployed to assist with recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.

He said the individuals in the video appear young and called the incident "unacceptable for our community." The Fairfax County Fire and Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals seen on surveillance video near the facility around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers by phone at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS or online.

RELATED: Fairfax County rescue crews pull mother, infant and father, son from rubble after Venezuela quakes

Fairfax County police chief calls search and rescue facility fire arson as suspect search continues (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue / @ffxfirerescue)