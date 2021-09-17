Fairfax County police charge suspect in July Hybla Valley killing

article

Fairfax County police have made an arrest in a July killing in the Hybla Valley area after an exhaustive investigation that included more than 30 search warrants.

On Friday – with the help of federal agents – police caught up with 40-year-old Terence Butler of Alexandria in D.C.

He is currently jailed in D.C. awaiting extradition.

When he returns to Virginia, Butler will face charges including second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators believe Butler gunned down 23-year-old Raphael Pierce in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive around 8:47 p.m. on July 9.

They believe Pierce was shot to death during a small gathering at an apartment.

