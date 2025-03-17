Fairfax County Police '2025 Road Shark Campaign' cracking down on dangerous driving

The Brief The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) kicked off the 2025 Road Shark campaign Monday. Its goal is to deter aggressive driving, reduce crashes, and promote safer roads. Last year’s Road Shark campaign netted nearly 35,000 citations and warnings.



Authorities in Northern Virginia are cracking down on dangerous driving.

The backstory:

The Road Shark program was first introduced to Fairfax County in 1999. Authorities announced this year’s campaign Monday, during which FCPD officers and Virginia State Troopers will conduct targeted enforcement in key areas identified through traffic data analysis.

Specifically, they will be on the lookout for aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, school zone violations, people driving under the influence, and other infractions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found that high-visibility enforcement efforts like Road Shark significantly reduce crashes and improve safety outcomes, officials said in a press release.

By the numbers:

2024’s Road Shark campaign netted 34,687 citations and warnings, according to police, who added that it was a significant increase from 24,551 citations and warnings in 2023.

What's next:

2025’s Road Shark initiative will run for five weeks total. It’ll be made up of one week in each of March, April, June, August, and October.