Fairfax County parents voice concern after boundary review changes

The Brief Parents push back on proposed boundary and bus changes. Eighty‑six people spoke at a weekend hearing. The board votes on the plan next Thursday.



The Fairfax County School Board meets Tuesday to review the district’s Capital Improvement Program, and parents are expected to speak out about proposed boundary changes the board will vote on later this month.

The recommendations include changes to how FCPS provides school bus transportation for certain students which has become a point of frustration for many families.

Eighty‑six people signed up to speak at a public hearing over the weekend, most of them parents worried about how the boundary adjustments and transportation changes could affect their children.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the boundary review on Jan. 22.

IMPORTANT NEXT DATES FOR PARENTS:

Tuesday, January 13, at 6 p.m.: The FCPS School Board will hold a public hearing on the Proposed FY 2027 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) at Overflow testimony for school boundaries will take place at the hearing as well. The Speaker’s List will close Friday, January 9, at 4:30 p.m. The FCPS School Board will hold a public hearing on the Proposed FY 2027 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) at Luther Jackson Middle School . Parents may also register to give public testimony on the School Boundary Review.The Speaker’s List will close

Thursday, January 22, at 7 p.m.: The FCPS School Board is scheduled to vote on the superintendent's Boundary Review recommendations