Fairfax County opioid overdose deaths hit lowest level in a decade

The Brief Fairfax County health officials say opioid overdose deaths have fallen to their lowest level in 10 years. According to new data released by the Fairfax Health District, fatal overdoses fell from a peak of 117 deaths in 2023 to 72 in 2024, and declined again to 56 in 2025—marking a 52% overall drop and the lowest annual total reported since 2015. Still, experts caution the crisis is far from over.



Fairfax County health officials say opioid overdose deaths have fallen to their lowest level in 10 years, marking a significant decline even as experts caution the crisis is far from over.

By the numbers:

New data released by the Fairfax Health District shows fatal overdoses have dropped 52% since their peak in 2023. That year, 117 people died from overdoses in the county. The number fell to 72 deaths in 2024 and declined again to 56 deaths in 2025 — the lowest annual total reported since 2015.

Officials say the trend mirrors broader state and national declines, but emphasize that the impact of opioids, particularly fentanyl, remains severe.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 D.C. spoke with public health officials, medical experts and families affected by the crisis, including a father who lost his son to fentanyl.

Cayden Foster, an 18-year-old Centerville High School senior and student athlete, died in 2023 after taking what he believed was a Percocet pill that was later found to contain fentanyl, according to his father, Sean Foster.

Foster said the new data is encouraging, but urged families not to become complacent.

"A loss like this leaves a hole that is unfillable," he said. "Don’t assume that something like this can’t happen to your family because we did, and we were wrong."

County officials echoed that warning, saying that while the decline is "encouraging," the number of people affected by overdoses remains too high.

(Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Dr. Neal Kumar, a board-certified physician, said increased education, awareness and broader access to Narcan likely contributed to the reduction, but cautioned against assuming the trend will continue without sustained intervention.

"While it is encouraging to see this drop…it’s also important to remember this does not guarantee further decreases," Kumar said. "There’s still a lot of opioid deaths and people going to the ER for opioid overdose, so it’s still something to be cautious about."

Dig deeper:

Officials also reported a decrease in non-fatal opioid overdose-related emergency room visits.

Despite the progress, fentanyl continues to be the primary drug involved in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Fairfax County, according to health officials.