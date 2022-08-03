Fairfax County officer-involved shooting during drug investigation leaves 1 injured

Authorities say a person was shot and wounded by an officer Tuesday night during a drug investigation in Fairfax County.

Chief of Police Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Falls Church area when they identified a group of people in a vehicle they say were allegedly involved in illegal narcotics distribution.

Davis said officers approached and the vehicle sped off – jumping several curbs as they fled.

Police blocked the vehicle in and an officer opened fire, striking one of the occupants, Davis said.

The person struck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The investigation into the incident continues. The officer will be on a routine administrator status during the investigation.