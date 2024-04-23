Fairfax County middle school counselor charged after headbutting student: police

A middle school counselor in Fairfax County has been charged with assaulting a student.

Police say the incident occurred on April 16 at Glasgow Middle School in Lincolnia.

According to detectives, an 11-year-old student called 44-year-old counselor Craig Small a derogatory name. Small headbutted the victim and then carried him out of the cafeteria.

Small has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

He has been a school counselor at Glasgow Middle School since August of 2021.

The school has not released a public statement on the matter at this time.



