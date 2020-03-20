Fairfax County man who recently attended Bailey's Crossroads church tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

A Fairfax County man who recently attended a church in Bailey's Crossroads has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials confirmed Friday.

The Fairfax County Health Department said the man, who is in his 40s, became ill with respiratory symptoms on March 12 while he was traveling out of the state. He is currently hospitalized.

On March 15, the man reportedly attended the morning service at Crossroads Baptist Church.

Health officials say anyone who attended that church service should self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

"Quarantining at home includes not going to work or school, and not attending public gatherings, or using public transportation or ride-sharing. While at home, contact with other family members should be limited," the health department said.

