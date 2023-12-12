Fairfax County man accused of beating roommate, killing cat arrested after 21-hour standoff

After a 21-hour standoff, Fairfax County police arrested a man accused of assaulting his roommates and killing a cat.

Police say the ordeal began just before 4 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the 6000 block of Bellview Drive in Culmore for a report of an assault with a baseball bat.

According to police, 21-year-old Brian Ramos of Falls Church was holding his roommates in the home and beat one of them with the bat. The victims were able to escape the apartment and called the police.

When police arrived, they learned that Ramos was alone in the house with his cat, armed with a knife. He proceeded to make threats with the knife as police attempted to engage in conversation and tried to get him to come outside. A Crisis Negotiation Team and officers from the Special Operations Division were sent to the home to assist.

Officers tried to get Ramos out of the house for hours but he refused. Then, around 12:20 a.m., officers saw Ramos start a fire within the apartment. Police say he eventually killed the cat and left the apartment and climb to the roof.

After 21 hours, Ramos climbed down a ladder brought in by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

He was taken into custody without any further incidents.

Ramos was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and then taken to the Fairfax County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of abduction, and two counts of assault. Additional charges are pending for the death of the cat and arson.

Ramos is being held without bond. Anyone with additional information should call 703-256-8035.