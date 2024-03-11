Fairfax County man accused of assault surrenders to police after 7-hour standoff

A wanted man was taken into custody following a seven-hour-long standoff at a Fairfax County home Sunday, police say.

According to Fairfax County police, around 2:45 p.m. on March 10, officers were approached by a woman who told them she had just been assaulted by a man she knew.

The victim sustained injuries considered non-life threatening and was treated at the hospital.

Officers found the suspect, Silvio Meza Jr., 33, at a home in the 6700 block of Chestnut Ave in Mosby. Meza refused to leave the home or follow the officer’s instructions.

When police learned that he was possibly armed with a rifle, officers from the Special Operations Division, Crisis Negotiations Team and Crisis Response Team responded to assist with the barricade situation.

After over seven hours of negotiations, Meza safely surrendered around 9:45 p.m. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with assault, strangulation, abduction, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He was also served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic charge. He is being held on no bond.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Call 703-246-7800 with tips.