Fairfax County leader recommends restoring high school crossing guards, implementing safety changes

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The Brief The deputy executive of Fairfax County recommended funding for high school crossing guards be restored. A memo also outlines recommendations for traffic safety improvements near county high schools. The memo comes as the Board of Supervisors is set to vote on restoring crossing guard funding during a Sept. 15 meeting.



Fairfax County Deputy Executive Tom Arnold recommended that funding for high school crossing guards be restored, and additional safety measures be implemented, according to a memo shared Friday.

The county's Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the recommendations during a meeting next week.

What we know:

The recommendations come as county leaders evaluate whether to reinstate funding for the program after high school crossing guards were eliminated in May as part of budget cuts. The move was estimated to save $1.9 million. Crossing guards at elementary and middle schools were not impacted.

When students returned to classes in late August, community members and local leaders called for crossing guards to be brought back. Those calls intensified after a student was struck by a car near a high school and after a 13-year-old student riding a bike was killed by a truck.

Crossing guards were temporarily restored at 10 high schools after the first incident, while leaders consider a permanent solution.

READ MORE | High school crossing guards reinstated in Fairfax County after student struck by car

In response to safety concerns, the county's Board of Supervisors directed the county executive to work with the school district to identify issues created by the elimination of crossing guards and determine how to mitigate them.

The report recommends restoring crossing guards at the 10 schools where they were eliminated. While the original cuts included 13 positions, the report suggests that coverage can be accomplished with 11 positions at an estimated cost of $707,908.

Recommended safety improvements

The report details how, before the budget cuts, an analysis found no school locations where traffic direction was needed to help students safely cross.

"No specific immediate safety concerns were noted at the high school crossing locations beyond the number of students and vehicle traffic," the report reads.

It also highlighted that student drop-offs and student drivers are the primary contributors to congestion and safety concerns.

Beyond restoring crossing guards, the report also recommends the following safety improvements:

Installing flashing beacons at all high schools

Installing pedestrian beacons or a traffic signal at West Springfield High School

Adding marked crosswalks based on pedestrian patterns at McLean, Oakton and South Lakes high schools

Evaluating school bus usage, as it is a safer option that reduces congestion around schools

Feedback from school security officers at each high school also highlighted key concerns, including darkness during winter crossings, the need for radar speed feedback signs, and the need to restrict parking at corners near crosswalks.

The report notes that it may be appropriate to revisit certain budget cuts and assess whether safety concerns warrant restoring programs in the 2028 budget, stating: "The crossing guard program serves as one example of how budget reductions can create unintended service impacts that may require future reinvestment."

County Supervisor Walter Alcorn voiced strong support for the recommendations.

"I am very happy to see the deputy county executive today recommending restoration of crossing guard funding in a memo responding to the board matter I co-sponsored on Aug. 25," Alcorn said. "I support restoring funding to the South Lakes High School crossing guard position and welcome review of an additional crosswalk at South Lakes High School as suggested in the memo too, along with other safety improvements at every high school."

What's next:

The Board of Supervisors will hold a carryover budget public hearing and vote on Tuesday, Sept. 15, regarding the use of carryover funds to pay for high school crossing guards for the rest of the year.

The county currently has a surplus of approximately $1.7 million.