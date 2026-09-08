Virginia congressman shares proposal calling for regulation of data centers

The Brief A northern Virginia congressman proposed a plan that would change how data centers are built and regulated. The plan would require large data centers to cover the costs of related power grid and security upgrades. Supporters of the industry argue data centers are critical to the technology infrastructure we rely on.



A Northern Virginia congressman is pushing a new national plan that would change how data centers are built and regulated.

What we know:

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the legislation that he proposed.

In parts of Northern Virginia, data centers have been rapidly expanding, particularly in Ashburn, an industrial area that is home to multiple massive facilities.

That growth has also prompted concerns for neighbors.

Congressman Subramanyam believes communities need more say in where these massive data centers are being built. He also says there need to be more regulations on who pays for the infrastructure needed to power the facilities.

His proposal would require large facilities to cover the costs of related power grid updates and the costs of strengthening security around the facilities and nearby infrastructure.

Meanwhile, supporters of the data center industry say they are critical to the technology infrastructure we rely on. They also pointed to tax revenue and jobs that data centers bring to areas.

In Loudoun County, the question is how to keep that economic growth going while also addressing concerns from residents who live nearby.