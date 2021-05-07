Fairfax County introduces new police chief Kevin Davis as questions surrounding his past emerge

The Fairfax County Police Department introduced their new police chief at a press conference Friday as questions regarding his past emerged.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis was selected last month to take over the department.

Before serving as Baltimore's commissioner, Davis was the Anne Arundel County police chief from 2013-2014. Prior to that, he was an assistant chief in Prince George's County from 1992 to 2013.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis

FORMER BALTIMORE POLICE COMMISSIONER TAPPED FOR FAIRFAX COUNTY TOP COP POST

FOX 5's Sierra Fox was at the press conference and says Davis is promising to bring a progressive mindset to policing in Fairfax County.

Advertisement

However, not everyone is in support of Davis taking the leadership role. Fox says some say allegations of incidents of excessive force that Davis was connected to from the 1990s while he was a patrol officer should disqualify him from the position.