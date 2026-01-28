Fairfax County house fire sends firefighters, occupants to hospital

A house fire in Fairfax County sent two firefighters and two occupants to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. in the 7900 block of Jansen Court in West Springfield.

One victim was taken to the hospital with life‑threatening injuries, while another suffered non‑life‑threatening injuries. The two firefighters were also hospitalized with non-life‑threatening injuries.

Officials say an additional occupant and two dogs were rescued from the home.

The fire has been extinguished, but the cause remains under investigation.