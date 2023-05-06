Fairfax County fire displaces 3 people, causes more than $150K in damage

Three people have been displaced from their Fairfax County townhouse after a fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched on Saturday, April 29 around 8:53 p.m. for a reported townhouse fire in the 13500 block of Canada Goose Court in the Clifton area.

Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, end-unit townhouse with fire showing from the outside of the home and extending into the attic.

Crews began suppression efforts and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The call originated from a neighbor who observed smoke coming from the townhouse and called 9-1-1. Three occupants were home at the time of the fire and self-evacuated before the fire department's arrival.

There were working smoke alarms in the home at the time, but they did not activate due to the location of the fire.

Fire Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

One adult and two juveniles were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $155,000.