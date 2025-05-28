Fairfax County considering taking over trash services for residents

The Brief Leaders in Fairfax County are considering taking over trash services, countywide. The change could impact thousands of residents and several small businesses owners.



Local perspective:

Phillip Lemaster, owner of Garby Disposal Services, took to Facebook, saying his company would be valued at zero if Fairfax County were to take over disposal services.

He says his 3,000 plus customers would be impacted and he's not the only small business impacted.

"Our customers are mortified quite frankly. There’s a few that are okay with it. They are only okay with it if we get work and by the looks of it, small businesses are going to be left hanging here," said Lemaster in an interview with FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis.

Lemaster’s company is based in Centreville, Virginia.

"I welcome any improvement in the garbage collection service. We’ve had some challenges over the years with the private services. Their business models and reliability and cost has been an issue so if the county can do a better job I welcome them doing that but if not I wouldn’t want them to get in the way of private business either," said McLean resident Steve Bernard.

What we know:

Virginia law requires county leaders provide five-years advance notice to private collection companies like Lemaster’s.

That five-year notice could go into effect as soon as this Thursday if board members decide to move forward with the plan.