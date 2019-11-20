Fairfax County considering reducing parking space requirement for malls

The Fairfax County Planning Commission voted Wednesday to advance a measure that would reduce the amount of parking required for malls larger than a certain size in the county.

If passed by the County Board of Supervisors, it would essentially only impact Fair Oaks Mall, which is seeking to reduce its parking spaces and redevelop that space.

Under county law, large malls must have four parking spaces for every 1000 square feet of retail space. The planning commission has recommended the Board of Supervisors change that requirement to 2.5 spaces per every 1,000 square feet.

A study done by the county showed that even during the peak holiday season Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center parking lots were only at 65 percent capacity.

The study also blames the changing pace of malls on the changing retail trends in America.

The Board of Supervisors will take up the parking measure at a December 3 public hearing.