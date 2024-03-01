Fairfax County bank robbery suspect caught in Montgomery County: police

Fairfax County police responded to an armed bank robbery at Wells Fargo bank.

Police arrived at 750 Walker Rd in Great Falls around 11:30 a.m. for the report of an armed bank robbery. According to police, the suspect displayed a gun, took money and left the area in a vehicle. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a green cap, jeans, tan sweater, glasses, and a black bag.

Shortly after this incident, Montgomery County officials apprehended the suspect in Maryland.

