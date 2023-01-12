Fairfax County acupuncturist charged with sexual battery of female patient during treatment

Authorities have charged a 64-year-old Fairfax County acupuncturist with sexual battery after a female patient said he inappropriately touched her during treatment sessions last summer.

Dr. Chang Hee Kim turned himself into police Tuesday. He faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Police say a female patient accused Kim of unlawfully touching her genital area during two acupuncture treatments on July 14 and 18 of last year. The sessions took place at the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine in Vienna. Detectives obtained warrants for Kim last week.

Chang Hee Kim (Fairfax County Police Department)

Kim has been a licensed acupuncturist in Virginia since 2005 and served as Director of Clinical Operations at VUIM since 2015. He was employed as an acupuncturist at other medical facilities in the region, and previously worked at an acupuncture clinic in California.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or who believes Dr. Kim had inappropriate contact with them to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online.