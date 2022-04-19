Fairfax County 11-year-old girl located and is safe, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. - Authorities in Fairfax County say 11-year-old Alice Greene has been located and is safe.
A previous version of the story appears below:
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Alice Greene (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)
Police say Alice Greene was reported missing around 8 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Warner Lane.
Alice is 4-feet-9-inches tall, 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was wearing a white face mask, blue coat, and pink pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131
Advertisement