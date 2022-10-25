Fairfax Co. leaders weigh in on Gov. Youngkin's transgender policies

The conversation on how transgender students in the Commonwealth are treated continues, but time is ticking.

Wednesday, Oct. 26th is the last day for the public to comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed model policies and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors are making sure they are heard.

Board Chairman Jeffrey McKay says the governor's changes to the model policies are bigger than education, and it puts children at risk.

"Our kids are under a lot of stress right now," Chairman McKay said.

At the moment, teachers do not have to inform parents if a student comes to them with a gender question or changes. With Governor Youngkin's proposal, parents must be involved.

In a letter sent to Richmond, from the Board of Supervisors, McKay called out the effects the governor's policies could have in Virginia.

"We drive the Commonwealth's success. We are the largest county in Virginia. We know what we are doing," McKay said. "We know that discrimination is bad for business and more importantly it's bad for our kids and families."

He says aside from the economic impact, there's a serious public health concern.

"We are hearing about mental health issues. We know that trans-children in particular are much more susceptible to suicides," McKay continued.

The letter was sent by McKay on behalf of the board, but there is one supervisor who doesn't agree.

Supervisor Patrick Herrity said, "It seems to be this board is picking and choosing."

He tells FOX 5 that the letter to the governor doesn't make any sense for two reasons.

"When it gets political, they [the board] seem to want to get involved. When it comes to getting our kids back to school during COVID, they say 'no, no that's not our issues, it's the school board issue," Herrity said.

Herrity believes that the letter is an attack and doesn't offer any solutions on values he agrees with.

"I, for one, believe in our schools you need parental permission to give a kid an aspirin. I think these kinds of decisions are the ones parents need to be involved in," he explained.

McKay told FOX 5 that the current policy works. In the letter, he writes: "Ensures that we consider equity in decision-making and ensure that all residents have an equitable opportunity to succeed – regardless of their race, color, sex, nationality, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, income or where they live."

"Supervisor Herrity and I have a disagreement with what those core values are. I want to be a richly inclusive community that respects all people without conditions," McKay said.

