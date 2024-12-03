Gaza Soup Kitchen chef killed in Israeli drone strike

A Palestinian chef was killed in a large Israeli drone strike in Gaza over the weekend, his brother, a Fairfax chef, is speaking out.

FOX 5's Homa Bash learned from Hani Almadhoun, the older brother of Palestinian chef Mahmoud Almadhoun, that he was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Saturday. His brother announced the news on social media as Palestinian restaurants in the United States paid tribute to the beloved chef.

"Rest in peace. My brother was deliberately targeted by Israel—they ensured he would not survive. His loss is a devastating reminder of the immense cruelty we face. May his memory live on as a testament to resilience, and may we find strength in his honor to continue the fight for justice. You are forever loved, and your absence is deeply felt."

Almadhoun shared the above statement on his Instagram along with other posts detailing the drone strike.

Mahmoud was a father of seven, the youngest just ten days old, the face and founder of The Gaza Soup Kitchen, killed by an Israeli drone strike.

"My brother is a chef, he should not be a target. He was feeding hungry people and providing water for the sick in the hospital," said his older brother Mahmoud.

The pair of brothers, one in Northern Virginia and one in Gaza, teamed up to feed thousands of Palestinians through a soup kitchen.