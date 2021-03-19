Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for some users globally

Facebook and its apps Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing apparent outages with reports of connection trouble from users in countries around the world.

The website DownDetector, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints Friday regarding the Facebook-owned apps around 1:30 p.m. ET.

The largest issue appeared to be centered on Instagram with more than 123,000 people reporting problems with the app, though thousands more reported issues with other Facebook products.

The vast majority of Instagram users, about 70%, reported issues loading their newsfeed, according to the site. Many WhatsApp messenger users reported connection trouble, along with users of Facebook.

It indicated that Instagram outages were reported in the U.S., and in countries across Europe and in Central and South America.

Facebook did not immediately return a request for comment. But the official Facebook Gaming Twitter account confirmed "a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products" in a post and said multiple teams within the company were working to fix the problems.

Facebook, which acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, has faced big outages before. Both Facebook and Instagram had widespread outages and access problems on Thanksgiving 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.