FAA reports nationwide system failure, appearing to impact US flights

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday reported a system failure nationwide, appearing to impact several flights across the United States.



A statement from the agency noted an issue with NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), a system that sends out critical information to pilots and other flight operations personnel about potential hazards along a route.

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the FAA said in a Twitter post. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

"We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the agency added.

Passengers are seen in Romulus, Michigan, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In a separate statement, an FAA official told FOX Television Stations that it was up to individual airlines to decide whether to fly their scheduled flights.

About 760 flights within, into, and out of the U.S. were delayed as of about 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Around 93 flights were listed as canceled.

Meanwhile, many passengers on Twitter began reporting that their flights had been grounded as officials worked to resolve the issue.

"Anyone else stranded? Our @united (pilot) says there is a nation wide outage of FAA @FAANews computer systems," one Twitter user wrote.

"@AmericanAir informed us that all flights flying to the USA are grounded until the FAA system is fixed," another questioned. "@FAANews, any updates? Currently in Paris, Thanks."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.