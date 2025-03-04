FAA investigating false collision alerts at Reagan National Airport

Federal investigators are scrambling to understand a series of unsettling incidents involving commercial flights at Reagan National Airport.

DCA false collision alerts

The backstory:

On Saturday, multiple flights preparing to land were hit with false collision alerts, triggering pilots to abort their landings and perform "go-arounds."

The FAA has launched an investigation into the events, which saw cockpit computers mistakenly alert pilots to the presence of nearby aircraft.

These "collision alerts" are designed to warn pilots when they are getting too close to other planes, but in these cases, there were no other aircraft nearby. The cause of these false alerts remains a mystery.

This latest incident follows a string of alarming events in recent months, including a near-miss at Chicago's Midway Airport last week, where a Southwest Airlines pilot aborted a landing due to a private jet crossing the runway. Additionally, a fatal collision occurred over the Potomac River in late January.

Related article

What they're saying:

Nick Daniels, the head of the Air Traffic Controllers Association, stressed the importance of air traffic controllers in maintaining safety.

"I tell my family the same thing... the job that I've done for 26 years... safety of the system is on the backs of the air traffic controllers," Daniels said during a recent panel at a House Aviation Subcommittee hearing. He further explained that any distractions, such as the current staffing crisis, could jeopardize the safety of the aviation system.

The aviation community is facing significant stress, with air traffic controllers working six-day weeks, relying on outdated equipment, and dealing with looming budget cuts.

Paul Rinaldi, an aviation safety expert, warned that the aviation system could face another shutdown if Congress doesn't act before March 14. "Every time Congress stops funding the government... the aviation system basically comes to a grinding halt," he said.

While some recent incidents may be attributed to pilot error, experts are urging Congress to hire an additional 3,600 air traffic controllers and invest billions in upgrading aviation systems to ensure continued safety in the skies.