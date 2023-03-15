FAA investigating close call between planes after wrong turn on runway at Reagan National Airport

Federal officials are investigating after a taxing plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport made a wrong turn onto a runway where another plane was taking off.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators say the situation happened March 7 around 8:30 a.m.

According to their preliminary review, Republic Airways Flight 4736 crossed Runway 1 without clearance - putting the aircraft in the path of United Airlines Flight 2003, which had just been cleared for takeoff.

An air traffic controller immediately canceled the takeoff clearance for the United flight, the FAA says.

Investigators say the Republic Airways flight had been cleared to cross Runway 4 but turned onto the wrong taxiway.

No injuries were reported. The FAA says it will determine the closest proximity between the two planes as part of their investigation.