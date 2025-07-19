Extreme heat warning issued in DC amid high temps and humidity

An extreme heat warning has been issued in D.C. due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity in the area.

According to officials, extreme heat is described as an extended period of time when the temperature is above 95 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity is high.

Individuals are advised to hydrate and rest in shaded areas in order to avoid overheating. Extreme heat kills more people in an average year than any other weather event.

Officials say the nation's capitol is experiencing warmer, more humid, and longer summers compared to just a couple of decades ago.

