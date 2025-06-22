Extreme heat warning issued for Alexandria ahead of 100 degree weather

An extreme heat warning has been issued for the City of Alexandria effective 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 23, ahead of 100-degree weather.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon.

Extreme temperatures with heat index values up to 110 are expected. Additionally, the NWS has issued an extreme heat watch covering the same timeframe on Tuesday.

The expected hot weather increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly for those who are sensitive to heat.

Officials advise drinking plenty of water before temperatures rise to prevent feeling sick from dehydration.

Click here for information on cooling centers across the city.