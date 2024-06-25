Extreme heat, severe weather expected in DC region Wednesday 

Heat, humidity, and the possibility of severe weather are expected in the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the extreme heat will return with highs near 98 degrees in the District and temperatures that could touch 100 degrees in some parts of Maryland and Virginia.

Heat index values across the region could exceed 100 degrees and could trigger heat advisories in the area.

Grenda says there is also a chance for strong storms on Wednesday evening. Some of the storms could be severe and could be accompanied by damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

"I'm not going to rule out the chance for maybe an isolated tornado. However, the tornado threat does look to be extremely low for tomorrow," she said.

Sunny skies with highs in the low-90s on Tuesday. After the extreme heat on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see temperatures drop into the upper-80s. Highs in the low-90s for the weekend with high humidity and the chance for storms both Saturday and Sunday.