The new Express Lanes on Interstate 395 are now open.

The new lanes opened Sunday night and run from the Edsall Road area to the 14th Street Bridge.

Drivers who use the 395 Express Lanes must have an EZ-Pass or an EZ-Flex Pass.

Tolls can range anywhere from $8 to $30. The lanes are free if you have three or more people in the car.

The current toll will be posted on the overhead signs.