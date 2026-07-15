Explosive diarrhea outbreak puts Taco Bell under scrutiny amid rapidly growing cyclosporiasis cases

Taco Bell is under scrutiny as federal and state health officials investigate whether any of its locations may be connected to a rapidly growing cyclosporiasis outbreak, according to a FOX News Digital report.

In recent days, signs appeared at several Detroit‑area Taco Bell restaurants notifying customers that the locations could not serve lettuce, cilantro onions, pico de gallo or guacamole because of "a national recall," according to the report.

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In a statement to FOX News Digital, Taco Bell said the health and safety of customers remains its top priority and noted that public health officials have not confirmed any connection to Taco Bell or to a specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant or retailer. The company said it has voluntarily removed select ingredients at certain restaurants as a precaution while following the guidance of public health authorities.

Federal agencies have not publicly identified Taco Bell in connection with the outbreak. The FDA has not announced a recall involving the restaurant chain, and its website does not list any notice referencing Taco Bell.

Taco Bell operates more than 8,700 locations worldwide and serves more than 40 million customers each week in the United States.

Email statement to FOX News Digital from Taco Bell Corp:

"The health and safety of our guests is our top priority. Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant or retailer. While authorities continue their broader review, Taco Bell has voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the guidance of public health authorities."