Homemade explosive device found inside storage unit in Prince George's County, officials say

Authorities in Prince George's County were called to a storage unit Wednesday night where they say a homemade explosive device was found.

According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, the storage unit is in the 4400 block of Suitland Road. Officials say what's believed to be a homemade pipe bomb was found inside and the PGFD Bomb Squad was called in.

Residents should expect road closures and emergency vehicles in the vicinity. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No additional information has been released at this time.

