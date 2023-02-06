House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.

Three men — employees of contractors who were working on the structure — were trapped in the home where the explosion occurred and had to be rescued, Jacobson said. They were taken to the hospital; one by air ambulance and two by ground ambulance.

Their conditions were not known as of noon on Monday.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Authorities are looking closely at what could have caused an explosion at the home under construction.

The damage to the home is "significant," Jacobson said.