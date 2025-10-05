Explosion dislodges several manhole covers in Leesburg, Loudoun Fire investigating

article

An early-morning explosion near Sparkleberry Terrace in Leesburg has sparked an investigation by the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office and the Town of Leesburg.

Investigation into the explosion

What we know:

Around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, the Loudoun County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about an explosion near Sparkleberry Terrace and Ginko Terrace. Responding units found several manhole covers dislodged and light smoke in the area.

Firefighters on the scene reported no further hazards or dangers to the community. The situation is under control, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask for public assistance

What you can do:

The LCFR-FMO is urging anyone with information or video of the explosion to contact Investigator Dillion Huss at 571-528-3964 or dutyfm@Loudoun.gov.