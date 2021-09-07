Explosion damages landscaping company building in Montgomery County; several injuries reported

Authorities in Montgomery County say an explosion at a building in the Laytonsville area has left three people injured and the structure badly damaged.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. this morning at a building in the 23000 of Laytonsville Road that is part of the Ruppert Landscape Company headquarters when an employee smelled gas.

Fire officials say three people were injured in the explosion – one inside of the building and two outside. The person inside of the building was rescued and was flown to a nearby trauma center. Authorities say a second victim reported very minor injuries while a third reported more significant injuries.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.