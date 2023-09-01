Exploring National Harbor: FOX 5 Zip Trip 2023

FOX 5 Zip Trip to National Harbor
FOX 5 headed to National Harbor for the last Zip Trip of the summer!
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. Last but not least: National Harbor!
The FOX 5 team was at National Harbor on Friday, September 1. Here's everything you missed!
National Harbor celebrates 15th Anniversary
Chris Borgal, AVP Asset Management & Operations, shares more as National Harbor celebrates 15 years!
Hometown Hero at National Harbor
Arjun Ranabhat with Bombay Street Food was honored as Hometown Hero
Forever Home Friday from National Harbor
Our final Forever Home Friday of the season from Prince George's County
All about the Avotesla!
Tucker checking out the Avotesla
Corinto Gallery at National Harbor
Spotlighting Corinto Gallery owner Josue Martinez
On The Market at National Harbor!
Checking out what's hot on the real estate market
Taste of Silver Diner at National Harbor!
A sample of the menu from the Silver Diner
Catching up with Prince George's Co. Exec. Angela Alsobrooks
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks talks about what is being done in the community to continue moving forward
1-on-1 with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
Gov. Wes Moore spoke with FOX 5 about ways Maryland is moving forward
First Responder Friday at National Harbor!
Recognizing Prince George's County first responders
Tanger National Harbor fall fashion show
Tanger National Harbor shows off their fall fashion trends
A Taste of Tom's Watch Bar at National Harbor
A taste from the menu at Tom's Watch Bar
FOX 5 Fan of the Day!
Celebrating with our FOX 5 Fan of the Day
Hometown Team at National Harbor!
The coaches, players, and cheerleaders from Oxon Hill High School are recognized as the Hometown Team
Oxon Hill Cheerleaders at National Harbor!
Holly and the Oxon Hill Cheerleaders pump it up
Junior Reporter at National Harbor!
Naomi McDermon is our Junior Reporter
Old Hickory Steakhouse at Gaylord National!
A taste of the menu at Old Hickory Steakhouse at Gaylord National
Fun with Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar!
Musical medleys from Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar