Exploring Bluemont: FOX 5 Zip Trip 2023

BLUEMONT, Va. - Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. This week, we explore Bluemont, Virginia!
The FOX 5 team was out and about in the community on June 23. Here's a roundup of the Friday fun you may have missed!
We took a look at the latest fashion trends from M. Franklin Studio & Boutique. The shop features clothing, makeup and accessories with a whimsical flair.
Then we caught up with this week’s Hometown Team, the Western Loudoun Girls Softball League!
FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with Nils Schnibbe of the More Better restaurant for a taste of the flavors of Bluemont, we learn all about Bear Chase Brewing, Bluemont Station Brewery & Winery, Bluemont’s Great Country Farms.
We recognized Loudoun County’s first responders on First Responder Friday.
This week, Brianna from Blue Ridge Middle School was our Junior Reporter.
And here’s a look at what’s hot in the Bluemont real estate market.
